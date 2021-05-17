Bossier Schools prepares to celebrate graduating seniors following historic year

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Commencement ceremonies across Bossier Parish kick-off this week to honor the perseverance and endurance of graduating seniors.
Of course, the past school year has been anything but ordinary, with the coronavirus pandemic shaping the way students learned and interacted with one another seemingly overnight.
“The struggle has created the strength, without the struggle, they would not be as strong as they are,” said Jason Rowland, assistant superintendent of administration and personnel at Bossier Schools. “The things they experienced in 2021, this will leave a mark on their lives.”
Weather permitting, commencement ceremonies are taking place inside the stadiums of the respective high schools. Masks are encouraged, though not required, and families are asked to sit in groups.
Rowland said the Bossier Civic Center is prepared, in case a ceremony needs to be moved indoors.
Below are the dates and times of this week’s graduations:
- Benton High School, May 17 - 7:30 p.m.
- Bossier High School, May 18 - 7 p.m.
- Parkway High School, May 20 - 7 p.m.
- Haughton High School, May 21 - 7 p.m.
- Plain Dealing High School, May 22 - 10 a.m.
- Airline High School, May 22 - 8 p.m.
