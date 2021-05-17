Boil advisory issued for portion of Bossier water system after main break

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A boil water advisory has been issued, effective immediately, for a portion of the East Central Bossier Water System.
The announcement was made Monday, May 17 after a break was found in a 4″ water main on Highway 3 north of Thornton Road. A contractor has been contacted and repairs are scheduled to begin Monday.
The advisory will remain in effect until further notice. Customers in the area should boil their water for at least one full minute before using consuming. The flat taste of the water can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of boiled water.
Residents in the affected area will be notified by the Louisiana Department of Health - Office of Public Health when the advisory is lifted.
