ArDOT fires employee over missed crack in I-40 Bridge inspection

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a week after crews discovered a “significant crack” that shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, Arkansas highway officials discuss what’s next.
Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation report the employee who failed to note the fracture in a 2019 and 2020 inspection has been terminated.
The repair of the bridge will be done in two phases.
Officials say the first phase will include stabilizing the bridge for crews to get on the bridge and the second phase will include replacing that section of the bridge.
Right now there is no timeline for when traffic will be able to cross the bridge.
