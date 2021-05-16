Shreveport issues boil advisory for some of its water customers

SHREVEPORT, Texas (KSLA) — The city of Shreveport has issued a boil advisory for some of its water customers.
A pump at the booster station that serves the water system’s west pressure zone failed, the city reported Sunday, May 16. That led to a widespread loss of water pressure in that zone in ZIP Code 71129.
While the problem with the pump has been resolved, the boil advisory will remain in place until samples are cleared by the state Office of Public Health, said Kedrick Chism, interim superintendent of field operations.
The advisory only applies to water intended for consumption, including that used for food preparation, fountain drinks, making ice and brushing teeth.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
