Marshall issues water boil advisory for residences, businesses in parts of the East Texas city

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) — The city of Marshall, Texas, has issued a boil advisory for its water customers in the area of U.S. Highway 59 and Cox Road.
A 12″ main pipeline broke, resulting in low water pressure or no water Sunday, May 16 at residences and businesses in that area.
“Our Public Works Department crews are working on the break; and repairs will be made as safely and quickly as possible,” states a post on the city’s Facebook page.
TIPS FOR BOILING WATER
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
