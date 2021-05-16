Harrison County Sheriff’s Office confirms suspect in I-20 standoff is 49-year-old La. man

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A spokesman for the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the suspect in yesterday’s standoff on Interstate 20 near Waskom is a man from Shreveport, Louisiana.
Christopher Charles Bailey, 49, is still being held in the Harrison County jail on charges of evading arrest with a vehicle, theft of property between $2,500 and 430K, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and burglary of a habitation (Bossier City). Collectively, the bond amount on his charges has been set at $60,000.
Bailey was booked into the Harrison County jail on Saturday.
The standoff situation started early Saturday morning when Louisiana state troopers spotted a truck towing a stolen trailer, according to Lt. Jay Webb with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office.
The driver crossed into Texas westbound on Interstate 20 and had his tires “spiked” just West of Waskom.
After the suspect’s vehicle came to rest, troopers, deputies, and Marshall police officers surrounded the scene, creating a perimeter to protect motorists that had come to a stop in the area.
The driver had warrants from several states. The situation quickly became tense as the man showed a handgun, sticking it out the window. Then he pulled it back and turned it on himself, threatening to commit suicide.
“We knew he had a weapon. We were going to prevent him from using that weapon on any of the traffic,” Webb said in a previous story.
As traffic was cleared away from the suspect vehicle as best as possible, a drone was deployed and an armored vehicle was brought in.
“We had negotiators discussing things with him. He would not talk to us. He continued to show us a weapon, and he continued to act in a threatening manner,” Webb said.
After hours of fruitless negotiation, the suspect perhaps saw the futility of the situation.
“The man was given an order, a command, to get out of the vehicle and leave the weapon behind, and he did,” Webb said.
The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office said it all ended safely, with no shots fired, and no one injured. Tonight, I-20 is back open in both directions.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.