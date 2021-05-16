Dozens of shots fired in busy Tigerland near LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than two dozen shots were fired from a vehicle in Tigerland as bars there were closing for the night near the LSU campus early Saturday morning, witnesses said.
Video circulating online, said to be taken at the time of the shooting, captured the sound of much of the intense gunfire.
The video was taken from the balcony of a nearby apartment complex, with an LSU flag waving in the wind.
Police have not been able to interview the person who recorded the video, a spokesman said Sunday.
“I was like five feet away and I ducked behind a food truck, one witness to the incident told WAFB-TV Sunday.
Despite there still being a large number of people in the immediate area, there were no reports of injuries.
The witness, who asked not to be identified, said he was in line at a food truck when he spotted a maroon-colored Suburban driving down Bob Pettit Blvd., the roadway off Nicholson Drive that runs between several popular bars there.
He said two people inside that vehicle opened fire.
“They rolled down the windows and the driver pointed a pistol in the air and started shooting until he unloaded his whole clip,” the witness said. He said he could not see the second shooter, on the passenger side of the vehicle. “But it sounded like he had an automatic rifle,” he said.
Two windows of a nearby parked Jeep, with people inside, were shot out. A bullet hole was also visible in the rear portion of the same vehicle.
As of Sunday afternoon, Baton Rouge police had not made any arrests in the incident, police spokesman Don Coppola said.
He said the video of the gunfire is being reviewed by detectives.
Coppola said officers were already heading to that area because of a fight nearby. They received the fight report at 2:18 a.m., he said.
Coppola said it appears that the fight and the gunfire are unrelated.
