Caldwell Zoo celebrates 11th birthday for two elephants

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two big birthdays were celebrated this weekend. The Caldwell Zoo hosted an 11th birthday celebration for elephants Mac and Emanti, who are step brothers. Guests watched as the two got to eat their cardboard box cake. The boxes were filled with watermelon, hay, sassafras, and more for them to enjoy.
According to one of their keepers the two are still very young and have lots more growing to do. They each weigh about six thousand pounds and are going to grow to be about 13 thousand pounds. The two stand around eight feet tall and will get closer to 13 or 14 feet tall.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.