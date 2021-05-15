Volunteers of Shreveport assist Red River Parish residents with storm cleanup

HALL SUMMIT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Volunteer Network traveled to Hall Summit on Saturday, May 15. The area sustained damage after storms blew through earlier this week.
In the parish, roofs were ripped off of homes and at least one house was destroyed, along with dozens of downed utility poles and trees.
“When the storm came down and hit you see downed trees all around, though a lot have been cleaned up now,” Tommy Giles, the Shreveport Volunteer Network director said. “Trees fell on neighboring homes. We aren’t sticking to just one property. We are going where the damage is to help one another.”
One of the places they stopped to help was New Life Baptist Church.
“The past few days have been very, very busy,” Pastor Kendaron Blow said. “A lot of prayer, a lot of effort trying to get things cleaned up and back to normal. We are also trying to make sure all of our members are safe and have all the necessities that they need.”
Blow added while there is a lot of damage, he’s thankful there was no loss of life Monday night.
