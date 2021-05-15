Longview police: Argument leads to fatal shooting

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview police report an argument led to a shooting that a Longview man later died from.
Officers discovered 41-year-old Chris Baker of Longview had been shot when they responded to a shooting Thursday at approximately 7:48 p.m. in the 400 block of E. Pliler Precise Road. The Longview Fire Department transported Baker to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police report Jeanne-Marie Minter, 36, of Longview said she and Baker had an argument that turned physical. Minter said she was able to leave Baker, got a gun, returned to the room, continued arguing and shot Baker, according to police.
Jeanne-Marie Minter was transported to the Gregg County Jail and booked on aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, a first-degree felony with a bond of $50,000.
Longview Police report Baker died from his injuries Friday morning, and additional charges are pending.
If you have any information on this matter, you are encouraged to contact Longview Police at 903-237-1170.
