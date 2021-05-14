Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport offering vaccines for ages 12-15

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced they are now scheduling anyone ages 12 and older to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
Locations administering the Pfizer vaccine include the Ambulatory Care Center (1602 Kings Highway) and St. Mary Medical Center (915 Margaret Place).
Appointments are available Tuesday - Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and on Saturday’s from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by calling (318) 626-0050, option 0 during business hours, or MyChart users can check availability and schedule their vaccinations via MyChart.
Consent by a parent or guardian is required for anyone under 18. Consent can be provided through MyChart, during ePreCheck, through a witnessed legal consent form or in person at the vaccination location.
