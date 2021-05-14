New Texas law allows alcoholic beverages in restaurant pickup, delivery orders

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - According to the Texas Restaurant Association, 700,000 restaurant employees in Texas lost their jobs in the early days of the pandemic and thousands of businesses shut down. Officials are hoping a new law will help speed up the recovery.
At Pecan Point Brewery in Texarkana, drinks are plentiful and now those in the restaurant business are hoping to flow out drinks to customers in the field.
Governor Greg Abbott signed into law House Bill 1024 which allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pickup and delivery food orders. Businesses were able to do this on a temporarily basis due to the pandemic but now it is a permanent law.
“I think it will definitely help. Restaurants and the hospitality industry been hit pretty hard by COVID,” said Bill Scurlock.
Scurlock says he is hoping the new law will increase delivery orders at his business.
Roger Shepherd, General Manager for Redbone Brewery, is also in Texarkana.
“I’ve been pushing for easing up on liquor laws for a long time,” said Shepard.
Shepherd said this new legislation is an example of laws beginning to benefit businesses in a positive way.
“We stay crowded in here and it would be nice that we have a revenue stream that could involve people taking things home and I think it’s a great idea,” said Shepard
State leaders say the new law should help keep the doors of some restaurants open and ensure workers keep their jobs.
