Mudbugs host fundraiser for weightlifting team

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - On the weekend of May 14, the Shreveport Mudbugs are hosting a fundraiser to help the Jets Barbell Powerlifting Team.
The team is a group of special-needs athletes who are trying to attend the World Championship AAU Power Lifting Meet in Las Vegas. The meet takes place from August 20-22.
Two dollars from any Coke product sold during this weekend’s two games will go directly to help the team with travel expenses. Their goal is to raise $12,000 and send 12 athletes to the meet.
The team has participated in the event since 2009, and usually depends on parents and a GoFundMe to help with expenses.
The Mudbugs play the Lone Star Brahmas this Friday and Saturday. Donations can also be made directly at the Mudbugs ticket office.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.