More heavy rain possible next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! As we close out the work week we are tracking another beautiful day ahead for the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are again starting off in the 50s and very quickly will be moving up into the upper 70s to around the 80 degree mark this afternoon. Sunshine will continue through the first half of the weekend with more great weather. But starting on Sunday during the afternoon hours and continuing through most of next week we are tracking rain and storm chances for the region. Even though everyday next week will bring the potential for rain and storm activity high temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to the low 80s throughout the region.
So as you are getting ready to head out the door this morning you need to make sure you grab the sunglasses as we are tracking a picture perfect end to the week Friday. Temperatures this morning are down in the 50s, but thanks to that ample sunshine temperatures will quickly shoot up into the upper 70s to around the 80 degree mark this afternoon. Those temperatures combined with low humidity will make for another perfect opportunity to get outside and soak in the weather.
Your weekend forecast will start off beautiful, but potentially will end on a wet note as we are tracking our next weather make or series of weather makers that is. Saturday will be another beautiful day for the region with mostly sunny skies and temperatures that should move into the 80s. Sunday we are tracking increasing clouds another with more warm weather expected for the region. We could see a few afternoon showers and storms especially in eastern Texas on Sunday, but the bulk of the wet weather will not start to move in until the overnight hours.
Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking several days of showers and storms ahead for the ArkLaTex. This will be due to the fact that an upper level will be stalling to our west driving tons of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the region throughout next week. While significant severe weather does not appear likely at this point, isolated strong storms with hail being a the biggest concern will be possible during the week especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms will bring heavy rain with portions of the ArkLaTex seeing an additional four to six inches of rain. Even with all this rain possible temperatures will still be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but there will be a lot more humidity in the air for the region.
So enjoy the weather over the next couple of days because it won’t last. Have a great weekend!
