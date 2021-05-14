More heavy rain possible next week

Looking ahead to next week, we are tracking several days of showers and storms ahead for the ArkLaTex. This will be due to the fact that an upper level will be stalling to our west driving tons of the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the region throughout next week. While significant severe weather does not appear likely at this point, isolated strong storms with hail being a the biggest concern will be possible during the week especially Tuesday and Wednesday. Some of these storms will bring heavy rain with portions of the ArkLaTex seeing an additional four to six inches of rain. Even with all this rain possible temperatures will still be comfortable with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s, but there will be a lot more humidity in the air for the region.