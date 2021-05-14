Man injured in drive-by shooting at apartment complex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.
The incident occurred on at the Fox Creek Apartments on W. 70th Street.
Officials say a 20-year-old was shot by a someone in a passing car. He was shot in the cheek and ear but is expected to be fine.
There is no suspect information at this time. However, police say the gunman was firing from a white 4-door car.
If you have any information on this shooting, please contact Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373.
