3 La. airports receiving federal funding for improvements

(KSLA) - United States Representative Mike Johnson announced on Friday, May 14 that three Louisiana airports will be receiving federal funding from the FAA for necessary improvements.
The Natchitoches Regional Airport will be receiving $1.14 million from the Federal Aviation Administration to reconstruct 1,200 feet of existing taxiway pavement.
“This award from the federal government is great for Natchitoches,” Johnson said. “These improvements made possible by the grant are necessary to ensure the safety of all passengers and employees of the airport.”
Johnson also announced that the town of Vivian will receive $298,000 to modernize its airport’s taxiways and make improvements. The grant will provide funds for the construction of 560 feet and 900 feet taxiway turnarounds.
“This grant from the Federal Aviation Administration will allow the town of Vivian to construct new taxiway turnarounds, which will eliminate the need for aircrafts to back-taxi on the runway,” Johnson said. “This much-needed improvement will make flying in and out of the Vivian Airport safer and more efficient.”
The grant will also provide funds to remove tree and building obstructions to satisfy FAA design standards at the Vivian airport.
Johnson announced a third airport, the Springhill Airport, will receive $500,000 to construct a new 7,500 square foot, 6-unit hangar.
“This is a great day for Webster Parish,” Johnson said. “This award will help modernize the Springhill Airport and assist in its mission to become as self-sustaining as possible.”
The hangar will be used for aircraft storage, maintenance, or service.
