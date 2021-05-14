KSLA Salutes: Behind the scenes of 2nd Security Squadron’s training

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - To better prepare for any situation, the 2nd Security Forces Squadron trains using MILO: a virtual simulator that puts you through different scenarios. The person controlling it can change the outcome of each situation based on how an officer reacts during training.
“The MILO system allows us to do several different things,” Tech Sergeant Dennis Kotal said. “It allows us to do proficiency firing, use of force training, active shooter training, and less than lethal use of force and de-escalation training.”
To make it as realistic as possible, they created a West Gate scenario where a man with an expired CDC card attempts to get on base.
Barksdale says it gives their Security Squadron the decision-making capabilities and tools to use when it comes to any potential real life situation.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Chandler Watkins speaks with the squadron more on security de-escalation.
