Gov. Edwards revises Louisiana’s mask guidance: Fully vaccinated people no longer need masks indoors in most cases

“Today is a great day and a clear sign that all three COVID vaccines currently available are not only safe but extremely effective at protecting us from the virus and helping us return to the normal way of life we have all been working hard to achieve,” said Gov. Edwards. “Following the new CDC guidance and in consultation with the LDH, I have revised the current proclamation to give anyone who is fully vaccinated the option to no longer wear a mask while indoors in most places. We have made tremendous progress in Louisiana with nearly 3 million doses administered and more than 1.3 million residents fully vaccinated and protected. Cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to decrease and as more people, which now includes adolescents ages 12-15, are able to get the vaccine and that gives us an even greater opportunity to put this pandemic behind us. There may still be some who choose to wear their masks in any setting, and those individuals should be respected and supported in their choices. Businesses may also continue to determine whether masks are required. I encourage those who have not yet gotten the COVID vaccine to do so as soon as possible and to use this as motivation to ensure your loved ones, neighbors and communities are as safe as possible. This is further proof that by working together there isn’t anything we can’t accomplish, and those who have gone sleeves up against COVID can begin getting back to the things they know and love, without the stress.”