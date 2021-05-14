Child tax credits expanding for 2021

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The deadline to file your taxes is just three days away. For parents who file their children every year, this time around you can qualify to get more back and even get the money early.
The child tax credit has increased because of the American Rescue. Instead of receiving $2,000 per child under the age of 17, now you will get $3,000.
Louisiana currently ranks number two in the nation for poverty and Neva Butkus with Louisiana Budget Project says this is the boost many families need during a pandemic.
Tune in to KSLA News 12 tonight where Tayler Davis speaks with Neva Butkus on how this could benefit families.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.