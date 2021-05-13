Shreveport leaders break ground on new water treatment system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Thursday, May 13, marks the beginning of a new water system in Shreveport.
With a $36.5 million dollar investment from the city, the goal for the system is safer and cleaner water. Mayor Adrian Perkins says the money is coming from the Enterprise Fund for Water and Sewer.
“An investment into our aging infrastructure is essential to ensure our citizens have access to reliable drinking water,” said Mayor Perkins. “We want to be proactive in maintaining and improving our water system.”
The Ozone and Process Improvements Project includes:
- Replacement of the aged ozone generation and feed equipment, which will provide increased capacity and reliability for the treatment of the water’s taste and odor.
- Renovation of the service pump station, which was built in the 1930s. This will restore deteriorated parts of the building as well as repurpose space for more effective use.
- Installation of new backwash and high service pumps to increase reliability and capacity of these systems.
- Modifications to piping and electrical systems across the plant site.
“We learned in February how critical it is to have a reliable water system,” said William Daniel, Water and Sewerage director. “The completion of this project will guarantee a more efficient system to deliver safe drinking water to our residents.”
Amiss is Shreveport’s primary source of drinking water and the project is expected to be completed by July 2023. Also expected is a 20-40% reduction in electricity bills for residents once it is fully implemented.
City leaders say this new water system is a proactive step for the city.
