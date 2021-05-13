Shreveport city leaders host listening session on how to spend $48 million in pandemic federal relief money

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - President Biden’s American Rescue Plan is sending $48 million dollars in pandemic relief to Shreveport.
Mayor Adrian Perkins and other city leaders are hosting listening sessions to hear citizen comments on how to spend the money. The city has spotlighted public safety, infrastructure, economic development and technology as the leading areas to use the money.
Thursday, May 13, city leaders hosted their first listening session at C.E. Byrd High School.
“This is a community too important to just throw away,” Shreveport resident Penny Durham says. “We cannot let our youngsters move away because of the crime, education and all those things.”
Durham was one of many people who spoke about the city’s crime issue. It was a focal point, that if it doesn’t improve, the city will not progress.
Other issues that citizens spoke about were infrastructure and education improvement. They said the want the city to find ways to give more opportunities to young adults so they will not leave the city for other opportunities.
Mayor Perkins said he was excited to hear citizen comments and more of these sessions will be hosted in the future.
The city has applied for the money and hopes to hear back from the federal government on when they will receive it. Perkins says this money could be given for this fiscal year or divided into next year.
