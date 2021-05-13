Pleasant weather for the ArkLaTex to close out week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking greatly improved weather on the way for the ArkLaTex starting today! We are expecting sunny weather to return to the region along with warmer temperatures Thursday. This trend will continue through at least Saturday with some really great weather over the next three days. Starting on Sunday and continuing into next week we are tracking a return of showers and storms to the ArkLaTex. This will be due to an very slow moving upper level low to our west that will drive moisture rich air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. Rainfall right now looks to be the most widespread on Monday with showers and storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Temperatures though will not drop nearly as much with highs likely still around 80 as we head through next week.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning you can finally grab the sunglasses as we are expecting an overall great day across the region Thursday. Temperatures this morning are starting off on the cool side down in the 50s, but thanks to all the sunshine we are expecting highs temperatures will return to the mid-70s this afternoon. This will be a perfect day to get outside for a nice walk around the neighborhood!
As we move to Friday and your weekend forecast we are tracking warming temperatures and more sunshine on the way for the region. We expect more sunshine on the way Friday with high temperatures that will stretch to near the 80 degree mark. As we head into the weekend, we should see at least a beautiful first half of the weekend with ample sunshine on Saturday and high temperatures in the low 80s. Sunday though could bring the potential for a showers during the afternoon as we begin to feel the effects of that upper level low to our west. The good news is that the latest trends are showing that any potential wet weather will be more isolated in nature than what we expect next week.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking a great deal of unsettled weather ahead for the region. This again is due a large and slow moving upper level low to our west that will drive a lot of moisture into the region and keep our pattern unsettled through at least the middle portion of next week. Wet weather looks to be the most widespread right now for Monday and Wednesday, but some showers are also possible Tuesday. While we do expect to see a lot of gray skies our temperatures still look to be comfortable with high temperatures throughout the week around the 80 degree mark.
In the meantime though, get ready for a beautiful Thursday! Have a great day!
