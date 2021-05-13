Pleasant weather for the ArkLaTex to close out week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday eve! As we close in on the weekend we are tracking greatly improved weather on the way for the ArkLaTex starting today! We are expecting sunny weather to return to the region along with warmer temperatures Thursday. This trend will continue through at least Saturday with some really great weather over the next three days. Starting on Sunday and continuing into next week we are tracking a return of showers and storms to the ArkLaTex. This will be due to an very slow moving upper level low to our west that will drive moisture rich air from the Gulf of Mexico into the region. Rainfall right now looks to be the most widespread on Monday with showers and storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday as well. Temperatures though will not drop nearly as much with highs likely still around 80 as we head through next week.