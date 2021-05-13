Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine now available to Louisiana residents ages 12 and above

“As a parent, I know that decisions regarding the health of our children are among the most important ones we make. I hope all parents of adolescents will consider protecting their children with the COVID-19 vaccine and, if they have questions, that they ask their child’s pediatrician or another trusted medical professional,” said Governor Edwards. “Today we enter a new phase in our fight to slow the spread of COVID-19, with the expansion of the Pfizer vaccine to 12-15-year-olds. This vaccine is proven to be safe and effective and already we’ve seen a major decrease in the number of cases, hospitalizations and deaths in older people who are fully vaccinated.”