More sunshine for now before the rain returns

Then by this weekend, we will be dry again on Saturday, but a couple showers may return on Sunday. So, early indications show at least half of the weekend will be nice! Saturday will have a few more clouds around, and I have raised the rain chance to 10%. Most of you will remain dry. On Sunday, there is only a 30% chance for a couple isolated storms. I think most of the rain will be in East Texas. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s both days.