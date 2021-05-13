More sunshine for now before the rain returns

(KSLA) - We have beautiful sunshine around for now, but the rain chances will be going back up by next week. When they do, the humidity will also be going up as well. Take advantage now!
This evening will be almost perfect! There will barely be any clouds around with plenty of sunshine through sunset. Afterwards, it will remain nice and clear. Temperatures will be cooling down to the 60s.
Overnight, it will be nice and clear with no chance of rain. Clouds will be pretty vacant all night long. Temperatures will be cooling down to the upper 40s around the I-30 corridor and lower to mid 50s farther south. So, it will be a pleasant night.
Friday will be an even better day! I expect a full day of sunshine with barely any cloud cover at all! The humidity will also be quite low, so it will feel nice outside. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s, so it will continue this gradual warming trend. It will be great weather to end this week!
Then by this weekend, we will be dry again on Saturday, but a couple showers may return on Sunday. So, early indications show at least half of the weekend will be nice! Saturday will have a few more clouds around, and I have raised the rain chance to 10%. Most of you will remain dry. On Sunday, there is only a 30% chance for a couple isolated storms. I think most of the rain will be in East Texas. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s both days.
Monday continues to look unfavorable. There will likely be more rain in the afternoon and evening. Some storms will be likely with some heavy pockets of rain. It is too far away to tell if anything will be severe though. We will be your First Alert if we expect any of that. No cool down is expected this time as we should remain in the 80s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will also have more rain. It will not be a washout, but rain will be possible both days. I have those rain chances up to 40%. I expect a lot of scattered activity mostly in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain in the lower 80s.
Guess what! Thursday has more rain that will be moving through. Trust me, I’m not excited about it either. I’m keeping the rain chances at 40% for more scattered storms. Temperatures will also still be in the lower 80s, which is just below average for mid-May.
Have a great rest of the week, and take advantage of the sunshine while it’s here!
