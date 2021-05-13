Man wanted in connection with fatal Roosevelt Avenue shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police detectives have obtained a warrant for a man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting on Roosevelt Avenue in late April.
On April 28, SPD responded to reports of a shooting in the 2600 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Officers arriving on scene found Treveaughn Grant lying in the roadway suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Detectives have identified Sa’Teriq Johnson, 22, as the person they believe to be responsible for Grant’s death. Detectives obtained a warrant charging him with one count of second degree homicide with bond set at $500,000.
Anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts is urged to contact Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300.
Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373 or via the app, P3tips.
Crime Stoppers will pay a reward for information leading to Johnson’s arrest.
