Man in hospital after drive-by shooting; suspects sought

Image from the scene on Parkridge Street. (Source: Bubba Kneipp)
By Daffney Dawson | May 13, 2021 at 9:07 PM CDT - Updated May 13 at 9:07 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, May 13, just after 8 p.m.

The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Parkridge Street.

Officials say a young adult male was walking home from visiting a relative when a silver 4-door sedan drove by and shot him. He was shot in the upper torso and was transported to Ochsner with life-threatening injuries.

This incident is currently under investigation.

