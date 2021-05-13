Man in hospital after drive-by shooting; suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police responded to the scene of a shooting on Thursday, May 13, just after 8 p.m.
The incident occurred in the 3000 block of Parkridge Street.
Officials say a young adult male was walking home from visiting a relative when a silver 4-door sedan drove by and shot him. He was shot in the upper torso and was transported to Ochsner with life-threatening injuries.
This incident is currently under investigation.
This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.
