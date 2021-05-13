I-55 bridge becomes alternate route amid I-40 bridge closure

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is heavy today as drivers are zooming across the I-55 bridge.
This is the only path for drivers to cross the Mississippi River as the I-40 bridge remains closed due to a crack on the bottom side of the truss.
WMC Action News 5′s traffic team is working to help you with changes in commute.
The only way out of West Memphis, Arkansas into Memphis is to use I-55 southbound. Keep in mind, Riverside Drive between Union Ave. and Georgia is closed and a section of A.W. Willis near North 2nd Street.
Police officers are stationed on several ramps/entrances: I-40 at Riverside Drive, I-40 east of the weigh station, I-40/I-55 (West Memphis).
Traveling in and out of downtown, drivers are urged to use North Parkway, Danny Thomas Boulevard, Union Avenue, Poplar Avenue or B.B. King Boulevard
Drivers should keep in mind that construction has closed one lane on I-40 eastbound near Ingram Boulevard.
As of now, the drive time is averaging 45 minutes.
