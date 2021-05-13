FAQ: Answering your questions on Pfizer’s vaccine for those 12 & up

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The CDC announced on Wednesday, May 13, that they recommend the use of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for people age 12 and up.
That announcement has brought up many questions from the community.
Dr. Martha Whyte, the Region 7 Director of Public Health, sat down with Tayler Davis to discuss some of those concerns.
Is this vaccine safe?
This study for children 12 to 15 had excellent results, 100 percent efficiency, you know rarely do they say 100 percent but also very, very minimal to no side effects.
What are the side effects?
We didn’t see any issues with children of this age group getting the vaccine. Of course we all have seen your immune system is going to respond to it differently, so you may get some warmth or irritation at the site or a little pain.
Are there any long-term effects?
We do not let the vaccine on an emergency use authorization until at least 60 days following the time when half of the people would receive the last dose in the clinical trial, and we are well beyond that right now, so we are well into almost a year of people having to receive the vaccine and there are no long term effects.
Why should children ages 12 and up be vaccinated?
Even though they may not get a serious illness, they can inertly pass the infection on to another member of the family.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.