CDC’s revised masked guidance is met with mixed reactions from Shreveport residents

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the CDC announced Thursday, May 13 that people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoor settings.
A person is considered to be fully vaccinated two weeks after they get the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.
As of Thursday, more than 117 million Americans have been fully vaccinated.
But the CDC says those people, like everyone else, must continue to wear face masks in crowded environments like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
Shreveport residents have mixed reactions to the CDC’s latest recommendations.
Here’s a sampling of their comments to KSLA News 12:
- “I think my only concern with it is how are we going to be able to tell if someone is vaccinated? ...”
- “I’m sick of it. I’m ready for everyone to get back to normal. Actually, I think Shreveport is pretty well back to normal.”
- “I think everybody should still wear a face covering because not everybody is safe. You don’t know who has the shot and who doesn’t. ...”
- “... I think everyone needs to go ahead and get back to their schedules and I think the mask is a big step in that. But people who are still at risk should definitely still wear their mask.”
