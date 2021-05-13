Breakdown: The Response

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Three months ago, KSLA’s documentary crew a released “Breakdown: The Frontline Response to the Mental Health Crisis.” The film told how local police officers and firefighters are dispatched to psychiatric emergencies on a daily basis and because they lack the training to deal with the mentally ill, sometimes those calls for help turn tragic.
As shown in Breakdown, Shreveport police and fire departments launched a first of its kind program in Louisiana designed to train all of the city’s first responders in crisis intervention and hopefully deescalate mental health calls.
Following the documentary, department chiefs decided to expand the program and develop a dedicated mental health unit that may soon get dispatched to psychiatric emergencies all over the city.
