Weather slowly starts to improve Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Wednesday! We are tracking showers and storms early this morning to start to dissipate as we head into the afternoon hours across the ArkLaTex. This will lead to improving weather as we finish out the work week with ample sunshine Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will also rebound as finish out the week with highs likely returning to the 80 degree mark on Friday with even warmer temperatures over the weekend. Very quickly though, we are tracking another potential weather maker that could start move into the region on Sunday with scattered showers and storms. This unsettled pattern looks to continue into next week as well with more wet weather on the way.
So as you get ready to head out the door this morning some of you may need to grab the umbrella for the morning commute as we are tracking wet weather across the southern tier of the ArkLaTex. These showers though are not expected to last all day and become more and more isolated as we head into the afternoon hours. We could even see some breaks in the clouds later this afternoon for northern parts of the ArkLaTex. Temperatures will again be on the cool side today with highs only reaching up to around the 70 degree mark.
As we go through the rest of the week and head into the weekend we are expecting improved weather for the region. Clouds will begin to break on Thursday and temperatures will start to rebound as sunshine helps warm the ArkLaTex. With ample sunshine Friday high temperatures will likely be back up to around the 80 degree mark. Expect the sunshine and warmer weather to continue through the first half of your weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday. But Sunday we are tracking the return of clouds along with the chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Even with the rain chance temperatures will still likely make it into the 80s.
Looking ahead to next week we are tracking unsettled weather potentially ahead for the ArkLaTex. The scattered showers and storms we could see later Sunday will likely continue into the start of the work week. Monday looks to be a particularly wet day with showers and storms throughout the day. This also could be the case on Tuesday, but the wet weather may be a little more isolated in nature. In addition, early indications are most of next week could have hit and miss rain for the ArkLaTex.
So while we could see some improved weather to close out the week get ready for the general wet pattern to continue. Have a great day!
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.