Weather slowly starts to improve Wednesday

As we go through the rest of the week and head into the weekend we are expecting improved weather for the region. Clouds will begin to break on Thursday and temperatures will start to rebound as sunshine helps warm the ArkLaTex. With ample sunshine Friday high temperatures will likely be back up to around the 80 degree mark. Expect the sunshine and warmer weather to continue through the first half of your weekend with highs in the low to mid-80s Saturday. But Sunday we are tracking the return of clouds along with the chance of showers and an isolated thunderstorms during the afternoon. Even with the rain chance temperatures will still likely make it into the 80s.