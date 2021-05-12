Sunshine returns for a few days

(KSLA) - Rain will take a break for a few days as the sunshine returns. Through the first half of the weekend, there will be no chance of rain with low humidity. Sunday is when showers return.
This evening will be cloudy for the most part. Some clouds will break apart late. I still do not expect much sunshine though. Good news is that the rain will be gone! Temperatures will remain steady through sunset and will be in the 60s.
Overnight, the clouds will slowly clear away. Especially by sunrise, there should not be too many clouds hanging around. There will be plenty of sunshine mixing in. With the clouds clearing, I do not expect any rain. Temperatures will cool to the upper 40s around Idabel and DeQueen, then to the lower 50s farther south including Shreveport.
Finally by Thursday the rain will be gone! I have a zero percent chance of rain! The clouds will be hanging around in the morning, but will clear out completely in the afternoon. So, the sunshine will finally return! This will help us dry out after all this rain over the last several days. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 70s, so it will also be a bit warmer.
Friday will be an even better day! I expect a full day of sunshine with barely any cloud cover at all! The humidity will also be quite low, so it will feel nice outside. Temperatures will warm up to the upper 70s and lower 80s, so it will continue this gradual warming trend. It will be great weather to end this week!
Then by this weekend, we will be dry again on Saturday, but a couple showers may return on Sunday. So, early indications show at least half of the weekend will be nice! Even on Sunday, there is only a 30% chance for a couple isolated storms. I think most of the rain will be in East Texas. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 80s both days.
Monday and much of next week continues to look unfavorable. There will likely be more rain about everyday. Showers and storms will be moving through. It is too far away to tell if anything will be severe though. We will be your First Alert if we expect any of that. No cool down is expected this time as we should remain in the 80s.
Have a great rest of the week, and get ready for the sunshine!
