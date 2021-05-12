PHOTOS: Possible tornado downs trees, damages cars, homes in New Orleans

Storm damage on Bouny Street in Algiers Point. Residents say their homes shook as severe weather ripped apart roofs, knocked over trees and toppled power poles causing damage across the Point.
By Nicole Mumphrey | May 12, 2021 at 6:30 AM CDT - Updated May 12 at 10:15 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A possible tornado within a severe storm passed through the New Orleans Uptown/Carrollton area and Algiers on May 12.

The National Weather Service will survey the damage and will confirm if it was in fact a tornado.

The worst of the storms rolled through the area around 2 a.m. and causing intense thunder and lightning.

Power outages are reported across the city.

Check the Entergy power outage map for latest updates.

Crews are attempting repairs, but there are several power poles and power lines down.

