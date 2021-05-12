Nearly half a foot of rain has fallen since Sunday in parts of the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain has come to end across the ArkLaTex after a wet last few days. Rain totals of nearly 6 inches were recorded in some areas with most spots seeing at least an inch to 2 inches. Here are some rain totals since Sunday across the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Shreveport.
NW LOUISIANA
5.36″ Shreveport
4.80″ Mooringsport
4.49″ Goldonna
4.02″ Noble
3.78″ Stonewall
3.61″ Mansfield
3.59″ Campti
3.42″ Minden
2.99″ Homer
1.90″ Natchitoches
SW ARKANSAS
2.95″ Magnolia
2.68″ Fouke
2.17″ Nashville
2.14″ Hope
1.79″ Texarkana
1.77″ Ashdown
1.21″ De Queen
EAST TEXAS
4.93″ Harleton
4.87″ Marshall
4.31″ Waskom
3.72″ Hallsville
3.47″ Center
3.26″ Avinger
2.82″ Mt. Pleasant
2.72″ Atlanta
2.60″ Carthage
1.88″ Dekalb
1.82″ Douglasville
SE OKLAHOMA
1.67″ Idabel
1.61″ Haworth
1.21″ Broken Bow
