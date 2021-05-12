Nearly half a foot of rain has fallen since Sunday in parts of the ArkLaTex

Nearly half a foot of rain has fallen since Sunday in parts of the ArkLaTex
Rain totals since Sunday (Source: KSLA)
By Jeff Castle | May 12, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 4:03 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Rain has come to end across the ArkLaTex after a wet last few days. Rain totals of nearly 6 inches were recorded in some areas with most spots seeing at least an inch to 2 inches. Here are some rain totals since Sunday across the area courtesy of the National Weather Service in Shreveport.

NW LOUISIANA

5.36″ Shreveport

4.80″ Mooringsport

4.49″ Goldonna

4.02″ Noble

3.78″ Stonewall

3.61″ Mansfield

3.59″ Campti

3.42″ Minden

2.99″ Homer

1.90″ Natchitoches

SW ARKANSAS

2.95″ Magnolia

2.68″ Fouke

2.17″ Nashville

2.14″ Hope

1.79″ Texarkana

1.77″ Ashdown

1.21″ De Queen

EAST TEXAS

4.93″ Harleton

4.87″ Marshall

4.31″ Waskom

3.72″ Hallsville

3.47″ Center

3.26″ Avinger

2.82″ Mt. Pleasant

2.72″ Atlanta

2.60″ Carthage

1.88″ Dekalb

1.82″ Douglasville

SE OKLAHOMA

1.67″ Idabel

1.61″ Haworth

1.21″ Broken Bow

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.