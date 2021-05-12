Natchitoches man arrested after bullet strikes neighbor’s home

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Natchitoches man is out on bail after a bullet from his gun crossed the Cane River and struck a home.
Noah Harvis Johnson, 25, is charged with aggravated criminal damage to property and illegal use of a weapon.
Natchitoches Parish Deputies got the call at 4:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 9 to the home of an elderly man in the 500 block of Riverview Drive in Natchez. He told the dispatcher that someone was firing a weapon across the river and a bullet came through the window of his home, where he was standing.
“After arriving, the elderly man confined to a walker and other assisted living accessories informed deputies that he had made contact and spoke with an individual across the river from his residence about shooting and the dangers of projectiles ricocheting off of the water causing possible property damage or harming someone,” reads a Facebook Post.
After collecting evidence, deputies then went to the home across the Cane River in the Point Place neighborhood south of Natchitoches. That’s where they contacted Johnson.
Deputies then took a Walther PPS 9mm semi-automatic handgun from Johnson. He admitted that he fired his weapon multiple times, practicing shooting at empty cans in his yard.
“He (Johnson) further stated that when the complainant yelled at him he ceased firing the weapon.”
Johnson was released on May 10 on $10,000 bond.
