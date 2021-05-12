Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory issued for Basile child

BASILE, La. (KPLC) - Louisiana State Police have issued a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory on behalf of the Basile Police Department for a 3-year-old child last seen Sunday, May 9, 2021, on Second Street in Basile.
According to police, the child was last seen with his non-custodial mother, Ashley Nicole Bang (also known as Ashley Willis), and is believed to be in imminent danger.
Police say Ashton Michael Willis is a 3-year-old bi-racial male with dark brown hair and brown eyes. According to police, he is approximately 3′ tall and weighs about 40 pounds and was wearing a T-shirt and diaper when he was last seen.
Ashley Nicole Bang is wanted for questioning in the child’s disappearance, according to police. Police say Ashley Bang is a 32-year-old white female with brown hair and brown eyes, and she is approximately 5′2″ tall and weighs about 115 pounds.
Police say Bang is possibly driving a 1998 White Chevrolet Cavalier bearing Louisiana license plate 448EBW.
Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of either of these subjects should immediately contact the Basile Police Department at 337-432-6625 or call 911. All inquiries concerning this matter should be directed to the Basile Police Department.
