Kitchen fire spreads in Anderson Island home; family displaced

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in the early morning hours of May 12.
Officers got the call just before 4 a.m. to the 1300 block of E. Washington Street. That’s in the Anderson Island neighborhood.
According to firefighters on the scene, a fire began on the stove. The fire then spread to the kitchen.
Crews were able to get the fire under control within 10 minutes.
The family living in the home were displaced. Luckily no one was injured.
