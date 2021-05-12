“It’s past time:” Movie theaters inviting customers back in the ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Movie theaters in the ArkLaTex are firing up their projectors and popping their popcorn as they invite customers back.
Throughout the pandemic, movie theaters have been some of the hardest hit businesses.
“I haven’t been going to the movies much, because there hasn’t been much coming out,” Maureen Milson said.
Some production companies have opted to release movies on streaming services rather than theaters, meaning less of a reason for movie-lovers to leave their living rooms.
According to the Motion Picture Association, box office receipts plummeted by 80% last year the U.S.
“Yes, I think it’s time. It’s past time. They all should open up,” Carole said.
Many people in the ArkLaTex said their movie-watching habits have changed during the pandemic, but they are also happy to know they have the option to see films in theaters.
“It’s a chance to get away and not think about your troubles and priorities,” Mitch Milson said. “It’s a way to be entertained.”
While most theaters have reopened, many still have restrictions in place such as required mask-wearing outside of auditoriums, and even capacity limits.
To see if your nearby theater is open, click here.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.