Former SPD officer again charged with malfeasance

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — A former Shreveport police officer faces a charge of malfeasance in office in connection with a traffic stop in January 2020.
Christopher Owen McConnell, 36, of Bossier City, remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 12, booking records show. His bond has been set at $7,500.
This is the second time McConnell has faced a charge of malfeasance in office. He was booked into Caddo Correctional at 5:24 p.m. June 29, 2020, then released on $7,500 bond at 7:23 p.m. the same date.
Five other Shreveport police officers also were booked the same evening, each charged with malfeasance in office.
Those half dozen officers were indicted in connection with a traffic stop during which there was an alleged excessive use of force following a chase in January 2020.
Shreveport Police Department has confirmed that McConnell was fired in May 2020.
