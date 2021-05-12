Former President Barack Obama to make his first appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

(KSLA) — Former President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday, May 17.
The show airs from 11:37 p.m.-12:37 a.m. Central on KSLA News 12.
CBS reports that the nation’s 44th president will be the lead guest, participating in an interview with Corden via Zoom.
Former first lady Michelle Obama has made a couple appearances on the show, including a “Carpool Karaoke” segment in 2016 and captaining the U.S. team against Corden’s U.K. team in a game of dodgeball in 2019.
Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.