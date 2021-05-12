Former President Barack Obama to make his first appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

Former President Barack Obama (shown with then-Vice President Joe Biden) will be the lead guest, participating in an interview via Zoom, on Monday, May 17 during his first appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." The show airs from 11:37 p.m.-12:37 a.m. Central on KSLA News 12, the ArkLaTex's CBS affiliate. (File photo) (Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)