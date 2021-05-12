Former President Barack Obama to make his first appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”

The nation’s 44th president will be the lead guest, participating in an interview with Corden via Zoom

Former President Barack Obama to make his first appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden”
Former President Barack Obama (shown with then-Vice President Joe Biden) will be the lead guest, participating in an interview via Zoom, on Monday, May 17 during his first appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden." The show airs from 11:37 p.m.-12:37 a.m. Central on KSLA News 12, the ArkLaTex's CBS affiliate. (File photo) (Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak)
By Curtis Heyen | May 12, 2021 at 8:06 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 8:06 PM

(KSLA) — Former President Barack Obama will make his first appearance on “The Late Late Show with James Corden” on Monday, May 17.

Thrilled to announce that President Barack Obama will join us on this coming Monday's #LateLateShow!

Posted by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Wednesday, May 12, 2021

The show airs from 11:37 p.m.-12:37 a.m. Central on KSLA News 12.

CBS reports that the nation’s 44th president will be the lead guest, participating in an interview with Corden via Zoom.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has made a couple appearances on the show, including a “Carpool Karaoke” segment in 2016 and captaining the U.S. team against Corden’s U.K. team in a game of dodgeball in 2019.

Celebrate this Independence Day by revisiting our USA vs UK dodgeball game with Michelle Obama

Posted by The Late Late Show with James Corden on Saturday, July 4, 2020

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.