Former ArkLaTex principal, coach rearrested
By KSLA Staff | May 12, 2021 at 5:41 PM CDT - Updated May 12 at 5:41 PM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A former ArkLaTex principal and softball coach, who already faces charges of sexual misconduct with juveniles, is back behind bars for violating a bail condition of staying away from children.

Norman Ural Booker III was arrested on indecent behavior charges last fall. Those charges stemmed from alleged incidents in the mid-90′s when he was a softball coach.

Booker was out on bond and instructed to stay away from children under the age of 17. However, it was confirmed that Booker is accused of travelling to Sulpher to watch the Many Tigers play in the LHSAA softball championship and was in close proximity of juveniles.

Booker will remain behind bars until his hearing on June 3.

