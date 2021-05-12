Autopsy shows Avinger man died from smoke inhalation during fire

CASS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A preliminary autopsy shows a man’s death was caused by smoke inhalation after his home caught fire on April 14.
According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Terry Lynn Grant, 62, was found just behind the front door after the fire was extinguished. He had been using a walker after a recent surgery and was being looked after by a friend.
Investigators say the cause of the fire looks to be accidental.
The incident is still under investigation, but authorities do not suspect foul play at this time. A final determination will be made after the final autopsy results arrive.
Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.