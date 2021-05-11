Wadley Regional Medical Center announces plans for new hospital

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - This is National Hospital Staff week, and Texarkana hospital leaders at Wadley Regional Medical Center used the occasion to make an announcement about the future of the health care facility. They say this announcement will have a huge economic impact on the entire Texarkana region.
Wadley Regional Medical Center has served Texarkana for over 120 years. The hospital has been at 1000 Pine Street since 1959 but that location will soon change.
“Today I’m pleased to announce that we will be breaking ground on that new hospital in approximately 100 days,” said Tom Gilbert, president of Wadley Hospital.
Officials have purchased land north of Interstate 30 at University Avenue and West Park BLVD. The new hospital will begin with 123 beds, with the ability to expand to 291.
Dot Trump is an employee who has worked as a critical care nurse for nearly four decades. Trump told us it is time for an upgrade.
“Because things don’t last forever, walls, equipment and things like that so we noticed we needed some new toys,” said Trump.
Wadley Regional is part of the Stewart Health Care Family, the nations largest physician owned health care network. Dr. Sanjay Shetty, President of Steward Healthcare said the new hospital is a $227 million investment and should benefit the entire region.
“We know that this project will promote growth and local jobs specifically. We believe this project will attract more businesses to the area that is poised for growth,” said Shetty.
Official groundbreaking for the new hospital is set for September and construction is expected to take 32 months.
This project will also include a medical office building.
