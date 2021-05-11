SPD names man in connection to Lakeville Townhomes homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a man for his alleged role in an early May homicide investigation.
A warrant for Anderito Parnell Smith Jr., 20, charging him with second-degree murder was issued. His last known address is in Bossier City.
SPD investigators collected information leading them to believe Smith is responsible for King’s death, according to a news release.
Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
