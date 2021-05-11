SPD names man in connection to Lakeville Townhomes homicide

On May 02, 2021, just after 10:45 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 3700 block of Richmond Avenue in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival, officers located a residence stuck by multiple gunshots on the north side of the complex. While officers were on scene, Bossier City Police Department made contact with Shreveport Police about a female reporting a shooting to them. The caller was asking officers to check 3784 Richmond for multiple shooting victims. Upon checking the address, officers located 19-year-old Emmanuel King unresponsive inside the doorway. He had been shot at least once. Shreveport Fire Department pronounced King deceased at the scene.

Shreveport Police Department