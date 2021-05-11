SPD names man in connection to Lakeville Townhomes homicide

SPD names man in connection to Lakeville Townhomes homicide
Anderito Parnell Smith Jr., 20, (Source: SPD)
By Alex Onken | May 11, 2021 at 9:51 AM CDT - Updated May 11 at 9:52 AM

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Police Department is searching for a man for his alleged role in an early May homicide investigation.

A warrant for Anderito Parnell Smith Jr., 20, charging him with second-degree murder was issued. His last known address is in Bossier City.

On May 02, 2021, just after 10:45 p.m., Shreveport Police patrol officers responded to the 3700 block of Richmond Avenue in reference to multiple shots fired calls. Upon arrival, officers located a residence stuck by multiple gunshots on the north side of the complex. While officers were on scene, Bossier City Police Department made contact with Shreveport Police about a female reporting a shooting to them. The caller was asking officers to check 3784 Richmond for multiple shooting victims. Upon checking the address, officers located 19-year-old Emmanuel King unresponsive inside the doorway. He had been shot at least once. Shreveport Fire Department pronounced King deceased at the scene.
Shreveport Police Department

SPD investigators collected information leading them to believe Smith is responsible for King’s death, according to a news release.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.

Copyright 2021 KSLA. All rights reserved.