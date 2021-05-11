Shreveport City Council votes no on firearm resolution

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport City Council voted not to pass a resolution which would fine residents for leaving a firearm in their car overnight.
Resolution 54 was introduced by Councilman John Nickelson. It would prohibit leaving a firearm in an unlocked vehicle from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., with a maximum fine of $500.
The resolution was voted down 5-2 today, but not before serious discussion was had on where people are getting the firearms to commit crimes in the city.
