SFD battles hotel fire on Monkhouse Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A fire broke out at the Clover Inn in the 5200 block of Monkhouse Drive just after 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5.
Officials say the fire was contained to one occupied room on the first floor of the motel. The occupant of the room escaped prior to the fire departments arrival and was transported to a hospital for medical treatment not associated with the fire.
Adjacent rooms sustained smoke damage and a storage room behind the involved room had some minor damage. The other occupants have been relocated to different rooms on property.
No firefighters were injured and the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.
The motel is still in operation and open for business.
