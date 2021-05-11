Red River Parish recovering from tornado damage

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Pastor Marvin Leleux is volunteering alongside many others from the Louisiana Baptist Convention Disaster Relief Ministry to help people in Hall Summit clean up after straight-line winds tore through the town.
“There’s a tree that tore this gentlemen’s house and we have equipment and we are trained to take these things and it helps them recover quickly,” Leleux said.
He added, ”It’s not a job I’ll get paid for, but I will do it all day long in Jesus’ name.”
Just up the street, recovering quickly is something Undriette Jackson is hoping to do.
“I have leaks in every room of the house, it tore my shed up,” she said.
During the storm Jackson and her family took shelter in the hallway.
“At first it was just raining and hailing and then we saw the garage go flying and we knew it was a tornado. The wind started blowing and it started shaking the house and you can hear stuff start breaking,” she said.
Neighbor Kevin Caldwell’s home and cars, including his police unit, were also damaged.
“Right up there that’s the part the plywood and the tin came up, if you take the plastic you can see right through the house,” he said.
Caldwell said it was a scary experience to go through.
“Only thing that was on my mind was that I was just trying to survive,” he said.
