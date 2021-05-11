Man dies after his car plunges into ravine

By Curtis Heyen | May 11, 2021 at 10:44 PM CDT - Updated May 11 at 11:01 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) — The Caddo Parish man whose car off the roadway and plunged into a ravine has died.

The Caddo coroner’s office says 30-year-old Dean Road resident Christopher D. Moore was dead on arrival at Ochsner LSU Health at 9:06 p.m. Monday, May 10.

The accident on Shrevepark Drive just north of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop happened at 8:25 p.m. that night, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

It’s still unclear how Moore’s vehicle wound up in the ditch.

At least seven Caddo sheriff’s units and members of Caddo Fire District 4 responded to the wreck.

The first responders found two feet of water inside the vehicle when they arrived.

