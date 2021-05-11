Flash Flood Watches through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Tuesday! After seeing some strong winds and hail Monday we are tracking heavy rain and thunderstorms that will be impacting the region again on Tuesday. Flash Flood Watches are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex until Wednesday morning. Rain will also continue into the middle part of the work week on Wednesday until we finally start to dry out on Thursday. We will close out the week on a nice note with sunshine and temperatures closing in on 80. As for your weekend forecast, Saturday should be fairly nice with highs in the 80s with sunshine, but Sunday could bring more showers and storms to the region during the afternoon and evening hours.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab ALL of your rain gear as we expect on and off soaking rain Tuesday. This is again due a stalled out frontal boundary splitting the viewing area in two. Like Monday, we could see a few severe storms across the region with the big concern being large hail along with some gusty winds. The rain will be the worst during the middle part of the day and Flash Flood Watches are in effect for all of the ArkLaTex. High temperatures will again be cool with temperatures only getting up into the upper 60s.
As we go through the rest of the work week we still have one more day of wet weather ahead for the region on Wednesday. The front will remained stalled out and we are tracking more showers and storms for the region, but not to the level we are expecting today. Temperatures once again thanks to the rain will continue to remain below average for the region with highs around 70. Beginning on Thursday though we are expecting your forecast to start looking up for the region with sunshine potentially returning during the afternoon. Friday looks fairly nice for the region with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark and a decent amount of sunshine as well.
Looking ahead to your weekend forecast and early next week we are expecting a nice start followed by more potential storms. We will kick off the weekend on a nice note with sunshine and temperatures in the 80s on Saturday. But Sunday we do expect showers and storms to likely return during the afternoon hours and likely to continue as we head into the start of next week on Monday.
In the meantime, please prepare for heavy rain across the ArkLaTex Tuesday. Remember, turn around, don’t drown! Have a great day!
