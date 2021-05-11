Flash Flood Watches through Wednesday

As we go through the rest of the work week we still have one more day of wet weather ahead for the region on Wednesday. The front will remained stalled out and we are tracking more showers and storms for the region, but not to the level we are expecting today. Temperatures once again thanks to the rain will continue to remain below average for the region with highs around 70. Beginning on Thursday though we are expecting your forecast to start looking up for the region with sunshine potentially returning during the afternoon. Friday looks fairly nice for the region with high temperatures around the 80 degree mark and a decent amount of sunshine as well.