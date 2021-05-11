Coroner IDs victims in Linwood Avenue fatal shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has released the names of two people killed in a shooting on May 4.
The shooting took place in the 4600 block of Linwood Avenue. Fate Winslow, 53 was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.
Tammy Sheree Williams Harris, 45, identified as Winslow’s female companion, was sent to a Shreveport hospital where she later died.
Autopsies were performed.
The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Shreveport police at (318) 673-7300 or Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373, visit the group’s website, or the P3Tips app to submit information anonymously.
